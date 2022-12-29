Princess Eugenie has ‘a lot to take in’ with Prince William, Harry’s rift

File Footage

Inside sources have just shed some light into where Princess Eugenie stands amongst the Royal Family rift.



An inside source close to HollywoodLife has brought this claim to light.

The insider started off by saying, “Eugenie’s still very close to William and Kate, she hasn’t taken sides or any nonsense like that. She loves them both and she’s known for being diplomatic, so it’s no surprise she’s been able to keep a foot in both camps.”

They also went on to note that no matter the decision, things will ‘take some work’.

Before concluding the source also added, “Now, the hope is that with time she’ll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can.”