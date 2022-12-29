 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham sends message of family value to Brooklyn via Christmas snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

File Footage

Victoria Beckham shared the fun filled Christmas snap on her social media to emphasize the importance of family bonding to Brooklyn Beckham.

A body language expert Judi James analyzed the recent series of photographs the fashion designer shared on her Instagram, offering an insight into her Christmas celebrations.

James revealed to The Sun that Victoria is badly missing her first born in the picture she dropped on the holiday featuring her family in matching pajamas.

The expert believes Posh Spice is sending a message to Brooklyn who spend the holiday with the family of his wife Nicola Peltz in the U.S.

“The second Christmas photo that Victoria posted in the pajamas looks aimed directly at the absent son Brooklyn the pose shows a change as well," James explained.

"This is Victoria's message showing a longing to have him back in the bosom of the family team again,” she added. “She has always emphasized the importance of family bonding, grouping and team dynamic in her life.”

“The Beckhams seem to stick tightly together, but now she has lost one son to marriage. Rather than adding a daughter-in-law to the Beckham team it looks rather as though her son is now missing from the Christmas poses.

“Words like 'dad,' 'tradition,' and 'we love and miss you' all suggest team Beckham is longing to have him with them,” James continued. "It does make it sound as though Brooklyn's a long distance away rather than about to pop in for a turkey dinner.

“The idea of a strong team is created again by the uniform effect of the matching pajamas. You can’t help but wonder if there's a set in Brooklyn’s size lying unwrapped beneath their Christmas tree, just in case.

"There's even an extra photo of David with Harper in a loving cuddle to try and emphasize on-brand Beckham group love.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she signed 'Shotgun Wedding': 'It’s a good ride'

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she signed 'Shotgun Wedding': 'It’s a good ride'
Andrew Tate trolled over his reply to Greta Thunberg burn

Andrew Tate trolled over his reply to Greta Thunberg burn
‘Wednesday’ makers address title character ‘similarities’ to 'Smallville's Clark Kent

‘Wednesday’ makers address title character ‘similarities’ to 'Smallville's Clark Kent
Real reason why Emily Ratajkowski parted ways with Pete Davidson

Real reason why Emily Ratajkowski parted ways with Pete Davidson

King Charles III would ‘support’ Zara Tindall is she ventures into world of reality show

King Charles III would ‘support’ Zara Tindall is she ventures into world of reality show
Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt baby girl, wishes to be hands-on mum: Report

Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt baby girl, wishes to be hands-on mum: Report
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season shares first look at Genya

Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ upcoming season shares first look at Genya

Scott Disick, daughter Penelope send internet into frenzy with hilarious TikTok

Scott Disick, daughter Penelope send internet into frenzy with hilarious TikTok

John Legend wife Chrissy Teigen wishes him happy birthday on Instagram

John Legend wife Chrissy Teigen wishes him happy birthday on Instagram
King Charles labelled the ‘wokest’ monarch in British history

King Charles labelled the ‘wokest’ monarch in British history
Priyanka Chopra once said she’d get violent if her man cheats on her

Priyanka Chopra once said she’d get violent if her man cheats on her
Netflix's upcoming Phoebe Dynevor starrer 'Bank of Dave' release date revealed

Netflix's upcoming Phoebe Dynevor starrer 'Bank of Dave' release date revealed