Victoria Beckham sends message of family value to Brooklyn via Christmas snap

File Footage

Victoria Beckham shared the fun filled Christmas snap on her social media to emphasize the importance of family bonding to Brooklyn Beckham.



A body language expert Judi James analyzed the recent series of photographs the fashion designer shared on her Instagram, offering an insight into her Christmas celebrations.

James revealed to The Sun that Victoria is badly missing her first born in the picture she dropped on the holiday featuring her family in matching pajamas.

The expert believes Posh Spice is sending a message to Brooklyn who spend the holiday with the family of his wife Nicola Peltz in the U.S.

“The second Christmas photo that Victoria posted in the pajamas looks aimed directly at the absent son Brooklyn the pose shows a change as well," James explained.

"This is Victoria's message showing a longing to have him back in the bosom of the family team again,” she added. “She has always emphasized the importance of family bonding, grouping and team dynamic in her life.”

“The Beckhams seem to stick tightly together, but now she has lost one son to marriage. Rather than adding a daughter-in-law to the Beckham team it looks rather as though her son is now missing from the Christmas poses.

“Words like 'dad,' 'tradition,' and 'we love and miss you' all suggest team Beckham is longing to have him with them,” James continued. "It does make it sound as though Brooklyn's a long distance away rather than about to pop in for a turkey dinner.



“The idea of a strong team is created again by the uniform effect of the matching pajamas. You can’t help but wonder if there's a set in Brooklyn’s size lying unwrapped beneath their Christmas tree, just in case.

"There's even an extra photo of David with Harper in a loving cuddle to try and emphasize on-brand Beckham group love.”