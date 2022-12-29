 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Anushka Sharma drools on Chole Bhature on vacation
Anushka Sharma drools on Chole Bhature on vacation 

Anushka Sharma is vacationing in Dehli and she can’t stop herself from devouring the real treats of the streets, Chole Bhature and evergreen Parathas.

Dehli is experiencing a cold weather currently and feasting on warm oily treats is the closest one can get to heaven. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared pictures of the treats she had at Dehli early on a winter morning.

Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation
Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

The first picture on her story shows Chole Bhature, a popular breakfast item in India and the next picture shows Daal, Paneer and Paratha. Virat Kohli, her husband is already a food fanatic, and he is often spotted satisfying his taste buds around old Dehli. He even have several favorite eating spots.

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up Chakda Xpress. She shared a few pictures to mark the wrapping up of the film through her Instagram. 

