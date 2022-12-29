 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI yet again announces countrywide protest from tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaks to journalists in Lahore on December 29, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

The Pakistan Tehrkeek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced Thursday it would start a country-wide protest movement starting tomorrow (Friday) as the party seeks to force the coalition government into early elections.

The PTI has been repeatedly calling for snap elections since ex-prime minister Imran Khan's ouster in April as it refuses to go back to the National Assembly and keeps on stressing that "early polls" are the only solution to the country's ongoing crisis.

But the government has ruled out staging early polls and has told the PTI that given the current situation — floods, census, and new delimitation — the elections cannot be held before October.

"From tomorrow, country-wide protests will start against rising inflation, deteriorating economy, and shortage of gas," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry told journalists in Lahore after the party's high-level meeting with Khan in the chair.

In the first phase, Fawad said PTI's members of national and provincial assemblies would lead the protests for three weeks in their constituencies across the country.

"After three weeks, Imran Khan will join the campaign and this process will continue till this government is ousted," the PTI leader said, asking the nation to join hands with the party.

More to follow...

