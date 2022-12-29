Alessandra Ambrosio bundles up in chic blue coat as she shares snaps from Utah

Alessandra Ambrosio cut a chic figure in a stylish pale blue coat during a winter wonderland exploration from Midway, Utah as she shared a number of photos on social media.

As she visited the Ice Castles with her children and sister Aline, located on the grounds of the Homestead Resort, the 41-year-old supermodel marveled at the mesmerizing attraction, handcrafted from over 25 million pounds of ice and snow.



In images from her slideshow from her snowy getaway, shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the mom-of-two posed outside a ice cave and frozen sculptures.

To ensure she stayed warm, the Brazilian beauty layered up in a black beanie, blue scarf, matching gloves, and a pair of furry white boots.



Her family was also joined by her sibling's husband, Eduardo Deboni, her father Luiz Ambrosio, and her mother Lucilda.

Ambrosio's boyfriend, Richard Lee, who she began dating in early 2021, did not appear in any of the photos.

He did, however, appear on her social media over the weekend while celebrating Christmas together.