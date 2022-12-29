 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
More Royal births will be announced in 2023, predicts fortune teller Jemima Packington

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

A fortune teller who predicts the future using asparagus has revealed her top forecasts about members of the royal family for 2023.

Jemima Packington, 65, has successfully predicted major events such as Brexit, as well as Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. 

Predicting about the royals, the Asparamancer has also said there will be a health scare for Princess Anne.

Jemima believes there will be more royal births in 2023. The King Charles III Coronation will be a joyous occasion for all those participating. A bright spot in a dark time. 

The fortune teller, who also predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Princess Royal will have a health scare which will show the public just what a hard-working and dedicated member of the Royal Family she is and not to be taken for granted.

She, according to reports, claims to have divine knowledge of the future by tossing spears into the air and interpreting how they land.

In 2019, she correctly predicted cricket success for England, Big Brother returning to our screens and US romantic musical ‘A Star is Born’ winning an Oscar.

Several of her predictions for 2022 – such as Croatia winning the World Cup and Boris Johnson clinging on as Prime Minister – had less success however.

Her other predictions for this year include Gareth Southgate getting an award in the King’s New Years honours, and that there will be more Royal births on the cards. 

