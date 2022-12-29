Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal talked about his decision to work in the animated film Strange World in a recent interview. Jake said that he felt a 'fated connection' with the story of the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jake shared that he was moved by the story of the film as it lined up with many things that he believes in. Jake added that he found the aspect of the film interesting that it focused on three generations and the connection between them.

Jake said, "When they pitched me the story of Strange World, I was so moved. It lines up with so many things that I believe, like the psychological dynamics in a family, the generational issues that we all have, how difficult we find loving to be sometimes."

He further added, "I also think the idea that family is a microcosm for how we treat the world and what is taught within that unit is eventually what we bring to the world outside of us. It was really a very special, fated connection with the story.”

Strange World is an animated film directed by Don Hall which was released on November 23, 2022.