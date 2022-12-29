Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo

Julia Garner has recently shared a throwback photo with husband Mark Foster on social media to celebrate their third anniversary.



Lately, the Inventing Anna star took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of her wedding day with Foster.

In the photo, the actress looked gorgeous in a white coat over her white dress. While Foster wore a black suit, white shirt which he paired it with black tie and appeared dapper.

The couple could be seen holding hands whereas Garner was seen carrying a bouquet of white roses.

In the caption, the 28-year-old wrote, “3 years today.”

Following the post, Garner’s hubby called her “my sweet bride” with a kissing face emoticon in the comment section.



Actress Sharon Stone also dropped in the comments, saying, “Congratulations”.

Meanwhile, Queer Eye's Tan France chimed in with “Happy Anniversary” comment.

For the unversed, Foster and Ozark star met at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 and tied the knot in 2019.