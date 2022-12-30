 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Nick Cannon has welcomed his baby no 12 with his wife Alyssa Scott.

The model took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a touching birth video featuring the American television host, 42, in the hospital, as he welcomed his 12th child on December 14 - a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott also unveiled her tattoo for their late son Zen, who passed on December 5, 2021, at just five months old after suffering from a rapidly growing brain tumor.

The proud mom wrote in the caption: 'December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed.’

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. 

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, per People.


More From Entertainment:

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'
Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'

Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled
Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World
Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel

Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel