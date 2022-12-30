Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon has welcomed his baby no 12 with his wife Alyssa Scott.

The model took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a touching birth video featuring the American television host, 42, in the hospital, as he welcomed his 12th child on December 14 - a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott also unveiled her tattoo for their late son Zen, who passed on December 5, 2021, at just five months old after suffering from a rapidly growing brain tumor.

The proud mom wrote in the caption: 'December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed.’

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.



Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, per People.



