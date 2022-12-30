Meghan Markle only wore 'beige' in UK for THIS reason, she reveals

Meghan Markle admits she only wore light colours during her time in the UK so that she can blend in with the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix documentary reveals that she opted for colours like beige and camel to serve the royal protocol.

“Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," Meghan began.

“There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other, more senior members of the family.”

She added: “So I was like, well what's a colour that they'll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So, I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in. Like, I'm not trying to stand out here."

The Duchess noted: So there's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family.”