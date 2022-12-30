 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle only wore 'beige' in UK for THIS reason, she reveals

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Meghan Markle admits she only wore light colours during her time in the UK so that she can blend in with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix documentary reveals that she opted for colours like beige and camel to serve the royal protocol.

“Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," Meghan began.

“There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other, more senior members of the family.”

She added: “So I was like, well what's a colour that they'll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So, I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in. Like, I'm not trying to stand out here."

The Duchess noted: So there's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William
Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit
Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers

Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers
Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky
Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott
Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo
Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'
Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'

Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set