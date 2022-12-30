 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

RRR has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards along with Chhello Show
'RRR' has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards along with 'Chhello Show'

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel recently gave her review over the film RRR, called it a sick movie.

Taking it to her twitter she wrote: “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.”

Later on, the actor clarified her review by attaching a series of tweets along with the initial tweet. “Sick as in GREAT btw, she wrote.”

The Hollywood actress also wrote: “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs, and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…”

Nathalie praised the song Naatu Naatu called it an ‘absolute fire’. “Also the dance off… other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was ‘Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango’ then to the Englishman.”

She further admired Alia Bhatt’s Sita character in the film, wrote: “And Seetha the loyal took a boot to the stomach like a G.” The Fast and Furious 7 actor also gave a shoutout to Olivia Morris.

As per IndiaToday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is a blockbuster Indian film that has been shortlisted in the category of Best Original Song for the Oscars 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: See celebs who attended the event

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: See celebs who attended the event
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': CBFC speaks up over the film's controversy

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': CBFC speaks up over the film's controversy
Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant
Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies
Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot
Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics
Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film

Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film
SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year