'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement

'RRR' has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards along with 'Chhello Show'

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel recently gave her review over the film RRR, called it a sick movie.

Taking it to her twitter she wrote: “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.”

Later on, the actor clarified her review by attaching a series of tweets along with the initial tweet. “Sick as in GREAT btw, she wrote.”

The Hollywood actress also wrote: “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs, and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…”

Nathalie praised the song Naatu Naatu called it an ‘absolute fire’. “Also the dance off… other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was ‘Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango’ then to the Englishman.”

She further admired Alia Bhatt’s Sita character in the film, wrote: “And Seetha the loyal took a boot to the stomach like a G.” The Fast and Furious 7 actor also gave a shoutout to Olivia Morris.

As per IndiaToday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is a blockbuster Indian film that has been shortlisted in the category of Best Original Song for the Oscars 2023.