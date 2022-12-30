 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed
Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie is reportedly one of the many fans of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday.

Vivienne Westwood died in London at the age of 81, her family said.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label´s Twitter account said.

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Royal expert Richard Eden, while sharing a throwback photo of Eugenie on his Instagram, revealed: “Princess Eugenie is one of the celebrated fashion designer's many fans. Here, Eugenie is wearing one of her creations to the gala dinner before Prince William and Catherine's wedding in 2011.”


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years
Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes

Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes
Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’
Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels
Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday

Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday
BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring
Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio
Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film

Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film