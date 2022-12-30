 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’
Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

Will Smith honoured legendary Brazilian footballer Pele with a heartfelt post after the sports star breathed his last at age 82.

Taking to Instagram, the King Richard star dropped pictures with the three-time World Cup winner to pay his respects to him.

“The greatest to ever do it,” Smith penned. “Rest in peace King Pelé.”

Naomi Campbell also remembered the legend with a long social media post as she shared a series of Pete’s photos from different times of his life.

“Pele, you were a symbol for us,” she began, “and you let us see dreams can become a reality. You were and will always be ONE OF A KIND with a heart of gold.”

“Today we are grieving with you at the loss of YOUR HERO, OUR HERO, HERO TO THE WORLD,” she added. “GREATEST OF ALL TIME!! May you rest with HIGHEST.”

Campbell concluded her post by offering condolences to the sports star’s family and loved one. “May you be in eternal peace,” she added.



More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years
Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes

Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes
Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels
Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday

Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday
BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'
Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed

Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring
Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania
Khloé Kardashian still ‘wants to fix’ Tristan, psychic predicts

Khloé Kardashian still ‘wants to fix’ Tristan, psychic predicts
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio