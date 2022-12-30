Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others pay tribute to Pele

Brazilian football player Pele dies at 82

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher pay tribute to legendary football player Pele as he dies at the age of 82 after his long battle with cancer.



Taking it to their social media handles, the actors mourn the death of the player. Out of all, Abhishek was the first one to offer his condolences.

He wrote: “As a child, my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness. A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir, for teaching us about Joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest! @pele.”

The Masaan actor Vicky also paid him a tribute through his Instagram. He posted a picture of Pele and Maradona that read: “When Maradona died, Pele said he hopes someday he'll ‘play ball with Maradona in the sky’. Today is that day. Rest in peace."



Meanwhile, Bebo also posted an old picture of the football player on her story and wrote: “King.”

The Uunchai actor Anupam Kher also offered his condolence through twitter. He wrote: “Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all over the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele.”

The phenomenal football player Pele’s outstanding performance made Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He has been Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in total, reports IndiaToday.