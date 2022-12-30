Prince Harry’s New Years ‘to be unstable’ with ‘Spare’ afoot

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly in line for a rather ‘unstable’ New Years ahead as the release of his memoir, Spare, draws near.



Princess Diana’s trusted psychic, Debbie Frank issued this warning to Prince Harry.

According to her Hello Magazine, the couple is reportedly in store for a very ‘unstable’ 2023, in light of how the Spare memoir is mere days away from releasing.

“Prince Harry’s stars are lining up in a rollercoaster formation for him through 2023.”

“The rebel planet Uranus is sitting uncomfortably on the most personal angle of his chart and his Moon, signifying further upsets with family, surprise moves and severance with his old life.”

“Harry’s personal world looks far from settled and stable and he’s prepared to make the final cut with his roots. "His restlessness is hard to contain, triggering a desire to move home and to continually re-invent himself as independent from the royals.”

“As much as he is the one triggering shock-waves he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him. In this cosmic climate his life feels electrically charged and full of change.”

During the course of her chat, she warned of a ‘difficult time’ and added, "The timing of the publication in January is a very sensitive period which could generate a backlash.”

“Harry has lived through a long period of grief and confusion with clouded perception and after the first week in January the veil is lifted.”

Before signing off she also highlighted King Charles’ upcoming coronation and the kind of impact it might have on the Duke. “The eclipsed Full Moon around the time of the coronation spells out his place in the order of things.”

“He will need to move on. New directions beckon from June onwards which he could use to give him a new dimension and crucially make a positive difference to the world.”