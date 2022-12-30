Andrew Tate’s iconic moment receives Pakistani Celebrities reactions

Osman Khalid Butt, Hania Amir enjoy Andrew Tate's controversy

Andrew Tate’s controversy is in the headlines since yesterday’s night and people are making the most out of the situation.

Twitter is flooding with tweets at the moment and amidst the chaos, Osman Khalid Butt, being the funny bone he is tweeted earlier today.

Osman Khalid Butt took to his Twitter and wrote, ‘TateGate has got to be ???????????? pop-culture moment of 2022.’ His tweet got a lot of hilarious reactions. He earlier shared a meme as well which shows he is thoroughly enjoying the moment.

Tate is a bane of controversies for a long time now and last night, he was arrested by Romanian Authorities for human trafficking case and rape. Previously, he has said that women should ‘take responsibility’ for being sexually assaulted.

Greta Thunburg, Tate’s alleged ex takes a jab at him and seems like Hania Aamir, who is always in for a light fun, is also enjoying the moment. She shared the tweet on her Instagram story with a caption ‘Queen Behaviour only.’



