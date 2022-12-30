Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?

Tom cruise reportedly "blew a fuse" after he discovered that Brad Pitt has been nominated for Golden Globes while he did not get a nod for his hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

An insider split to Radar Online that the Mission Impossible star, who is obsessed with beating Pitt, is not happy after the Bullet Train actor got nominated for his performance in Babylon.

"Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" the source said.

"This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech,” the insider added.

The outlet went on to share that Cruise may not have been nominated because he previously handed back his three Golden Globe trophies for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Cruise reportedly wanted to prove that Hollywood Foreign Press Association lacked diversity. "He took a stand and no doubt it didn't go over well with them," the insider said.

"A lot of people are convinced that's the real reason he was snubbed,” the source continued.

"It stinks that Brad, once again, seems to have milked his relationship with the foreign journalists at the Globes to get his own movie — which many consider way inferior to Top Gun — a ton of nods,” the source dished.

Before concluding, the insider noted that Cruise is “still obsessed” over beating Pitt, who already has an Academy Award to his name for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"As far as Tom's concerned, this snub is all Brad's fault!" the insider said.