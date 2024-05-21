Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil future plans after Nigeria success

An inside source that is close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just dropped some major bombshells about their future.

the news in question comes shortly after it was revealed that the couple themselves are elated over the positive press they received while in Nigeria.

According to the insider who was quoted saying, “The Duke and Duchess have other trips planned for the remainder of the year.”

According to a report by Express UK, the same source also revealed, “They are hoping to be able to share more details in the coming weeks” as well.



And with that “it is definitely possible they could return to Africa for more tours after that,” too.

For those unversed, the couple’s tour this time around was for a cultural experience, as noted in their announcement.

Even the government of UK made it clear that the tour was in a personal capacity, and featured a three day itinerary where the Sussexes toured a multitude of areas, from government hospitals to a school etc.