 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil future plans after Nigeria success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for after Nigeria have just been revealed

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil future plans after Nigeria success

An inside source that is close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just dropped some major bombshells about their future.

the news in question comes shortly after it was revealed that the couple themselves are elated over the positive press they received while in Nigeria.

According to the insider who was quoted saying, “The Duke and Duchess have other trips planned for the remainder of the year.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for after Nigeria have just been revealed

According to a report by Express UK, the same source also revealed, “They are hoping to be able to share more details in the coming weeks” as well.

And with that “it is definitely possible they could return to Africa for more tours after that,” too.

For those unversed, the couple’s tour this time around was for a cultural experience, as noted in their announcement.

Even the government of UK made it clear that the tour was in a personal capacity, and featured a three day itinerary where the Sussexes toured a multitude of areas, from government hospitals to a school etc.

Kensington Palace talks about Kate Middleton's cancer as she awaits ‘green light' video
Kensington Palace talks about Kate Middleton's cancer as she awaits ‘green light'
Jennifer Lopez causes stress to Ben Affleck with her approach to fame video
Jennifer Lopez causes stress to Ben Affleck with her approach to fame
Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for '9 to 5' costar Dabney Coleman
Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for '9 to 5' costar Dabney Coleman
Selena Gomez fuels pregnancy rumours to steal spotlight from Justin, Hailey?
Selena Gomez fuels pregnancy rumours to steal spotlight from Justin, Hailey?
Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert