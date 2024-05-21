Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George

Kate Middleton had a different name decided for her eldest son, Prince George, ahead of his birth.

The Princess of Wales, who welcomed her first born in 2012, had eyes on ‘Alexander’ as she prepared to go into labor.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals: "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise," Katie said.

She adds: "Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

The expert continues: “When I saw William a few weeks before the birth he said they didn't know [the baby's sex] and didn't want to find out.”

"He said there are so few surprises in life — this was one he wanted to keep. Kate said she thought it was a boy because the baby kicked so much,” she noted.