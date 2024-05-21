Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly disturbed by an upcoming documentary based on them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their potions as senior royals back in 2020, are now dragged in a fresh German programme about their past.

The upcoming documentary from Ulrike Grunewal for Germany's ZDF network, according to reports is set to bring the couple’s past in public domain.

An unnamed source told to OK! Magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain.

They added: "It's no secret they both led colourful lives before they met each other and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.