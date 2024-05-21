 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried about getting dirt on themselves

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly disturbed by an upcoming documentary based on them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their potions as senior royals back in 2020, are now dragged in a fresh German programme about their past.

The upcoming documentary from Ulrike Grunewal for Germany's ZDF network, according to reports is set to bring the couple’s past in public domain.

An unnamed source told to OK! Magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain.

They added: "It's no secret they both led colourful lives before they met each other and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert
Prince Harry forcibly wedging a foot back into the royal door video
Prince Harry forcibly wedging a foot back into the royal door
King Charles wants to leave greedy fame-seeker Prince Harry with nothing video
King Charles wants to leave greedy fame-seeker Prince Harry with nothing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking people down memory lane video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking people down memory lane
Kevin Costner opens up about mortgaging his luxurious home to produce ‘Horizon' video
Kevin Costner opens up about mortgaging his luxurious home to produce ‘Horizon'
Ben Affleck's thoughts on ‘fever dream' of a marriage with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck's thoughts on ‘fever dream' of a marriage with Jennifer Lopez