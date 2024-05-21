 

‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift

Prince Harry and Prince William rift branded impossible to heal

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry’s extent of rift with Prince William has been touched upon by a Royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently came back from the UK, did not mention meeting Prince William while he was still in his homeland.

Speaking to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson said: “That's really interesting. 

“I think it's being picked up on that it almost was just taken as read that this time they wouldn't meet, which in itself, the silence tells its own story doesn't it, that this time, no one expected the two of them to meet. 

“We didn't have any leaks coming from either camp that there was going to be a potential meeting where the one wanted it and the one didn't, and that probably suggests that the rift is pretty firmly cemented by the stage.”

