Prince Harry 'manipulated' public by spinning King Charles UK snub story

King Charles was ‘bruised’ after Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ the public to garner sympathy by spinning the story about the monarch not being available for a meeting during his UK visit.



According to the Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah, Harry asked Charles if he could stay at the Palace during his trip to the UK to mark the Invictus Games service.



She said not only the monarch agreed to it but also showed his excitement that his ‘darling boy’ would be near him and they can meet more than once while Harry would be in UK.

However, Charles was blindsided when Harry issued an official statement claiming that his father does not have time to see him due to his ‘full schedule.’



Nikkhah said on The Royals podcast, "All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands.”

“That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said Pa is too busy to see me,” she added. "I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said yes, come and stay son.”

“You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary,” Nikkhah continued.

"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said yes please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other."

Chiming in, The Times assistant editor Kate Mansey added, "Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why."