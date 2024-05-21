 

Kensington Palace talks about Kate Middleton's cancer as she awaits ‘green light'

Kensington Palace offers the public an update on the Princess’ cancer treatment amid early years project report

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Kensington Palace talks about Kate Middleton's cancer as she awaits ‘green light'

Kensington Palace has finally updated fans for the very first time on Kate Middleton’s preventative cancer treatment following the release of an update on her early education project.

The Palace’s statement came shortly after Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report about impact.

According to The Daily Mail it claims that investing in early education could generate more than £45.5 billion for the economy.

Kensington Palace offers the public an update on the Princess’ cancer treatment amid early years project report

However, shortly after its release, Kensington Palace released a statement of their own and clarified that this finding does not mean the Princess will be returning to public duties any time in the future.

This has come after the future queen underwent abdominal surgery in the earlier parts of the year and wound up being faced with preventative chemotherapy shortly thereafter as well.

It is also pertinent to mention that since the start of the year she has not undertaken any public engagements either.

For those unversed, Kate is not the only royal to be battling cancer as earlier in the year King Charles was also found to be struggling, right after news of Sarah Ferguson's second cancer scare came to light.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil future plans after Nigeria success video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil future plans after Nigeria success
Jennifer Lopez causes stress to Ben Affleck with her approach to fame video
Jennifer Lopez causes stress to Ben Affleck with her approach to fame
Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for '9 to 5' costar Dabney Coleman
Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for '9 to 5' costar Dabney Coleman
Selena Gomez fuels pregnancy rumours to steal spotlight from Justin, Hailey?
Selena Gomez fuels pregnancy rumours to steal spotlight from Justin, Hailey?
Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Kate Middleton wanted to give THIS name to Prince George
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘panic' as colourful life comes on surface
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
‘Interesting way' Prince Harry gave away William rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spare trouble to Archie god father: Here's How
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry fears permanent separation from cancer-stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert
Meghan Markle ‘bananagate' branded ‘tonedeaf' by royal expert