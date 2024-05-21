Kensington Palace talks about Kate Middleton's cancer as she awaits ‘green light'

Kensington Palace has finally updated fans for the very first time on Kate Middleton’s preventative cancer treatment following the release of an update on her early education project.

The Palace’s statement came shortly after Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report about impact.

According to The Daily Mail it claims that investing in early education could generate more than £45.5 billion for the economy.

Kensington Palace offers the public an update on the Princess’ cancer treatment amid early years project report

However, shortly after its release, Kensington Palace released a statement of their own and clarified that this finding does not mean the Princess will be returning to public duties any time in the future.



This has come after the future queen underwent abdominal surgery in the earlier parts of the year and wound up being faced with preventative chemotherapy shortly thereafter as well.

It is also pertinent to mention that since the start of the year she has not undertaken any public engagements either.

For those unversed, Kate is not the only royal to be battling cancer as earlier in the year King Charles was also found to be struggling, right after news of Sarah Ferguson's second cancer scare came to light.