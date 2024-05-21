 

Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for 9-5 costar Dabney Coleman

Dolly Parton has just taken to social media with a heart-string tugging tribute for her 9-5 co-star

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Dolly Parton wears her heart on her sleeve for 9-5 costar Dabney Coleman

Famous singer Dolly Parton has just taken to Twitter to showcase the connection she feels towards her 9 to 5 costar, Dabney Coleman.

She tugged at heartstrings with her candid tribute post for the actor, who died on May 16th, at the age of 92.

Her post was shared in the form of a picture and reads, “Dabney was a great actor and he became a dear friend.”

“He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5,” she added before admitting how, “He was funny, deep and smart.”

She also shared a sneak peek into their bond after the movie and said, “We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will.”

For those unversed, the singer starred alongside Coleman back in 1980, and the movie follows the life story of three female secretaries who end up planning some kind of revenge on their sexist boss.

The movie involves tropes like abduction as well as impersonation etc.

Check out the Post: 


