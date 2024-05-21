Jennifer Lopez causes stress to Ben Affleck with her approach to fame

Ben Affleck has immense respect for his wife Jennifer Lopez’s work ethics and her approach to fame but it also causes ‘stress’ in his life.



According to a report by People Magazine, the Accountant actor and JLo are going through marital issues due to their differing outlooks on personal and professional life.

A source close to the situation told the publication that while Affleck ‘admires’ how successful Lopez is, he is not comfortable with her ‘different style clash.’

"They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach," they said.



The tipster said that the Hollywood actor has "always been impressed" by his wife’s work ethic and success in the industry, however, "always sharing her life is not his way."

"Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash," shared the insider.

They went on to note that Affleck is “more introspective and private.” Whereas, Lopez “likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world” and this causes tension in their relationship.

"There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years," the insider added. "This is a great love story."

This comes amid rumours that Affleck has been living separately from Lopez after deciding he wants a divorce ahead of their second marriage anniversary.