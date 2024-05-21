Pippa Middleton worried Meghan Marjkle would bring ‘circus' to her wedding

Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton reportedly uninvited Meghan Markle from her wedding.

Pippa, who married James Matthew in 2017, frayed Meghan Markle will overshadow the event with her presence, claims Royal expert Omid Scobie.

Writing in his book Finding Freedom, the Scobie said: "Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn't possibly turn up at the church, only fifty metres away from a specially arranged media pen, after such a crass cover story.

"If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt that it would. Meghan's church outfit and Philip Treacy hat would have to be worn another time."

Meanwhile, co-writer Carolyn Durand explained: "Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that has been erected on the eighteen-acre property should have been a fun night for the couple, but, per Pippa's request, no couples sat together."