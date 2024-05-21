Prince Harry ‘special gift' for Meghan Markle on wedding anniversary revealed

Prince Harry is tipped to give a special gift to Meghan Markle on their wedding anniversary.



The Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 6th wedding anniversary with the former ‘Suits’ star this week, would have given his lady love a precious ring.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward opines: “I feel certain that he will buy her a little piece of jewellery.”

Ingrid continued: “Six years and it’s iron. But what could he get her that was iron, an iron pot maybe?”

“I think he's probably more likely to get her a little ring, she loves rings. And as he did once before, he might get her some beautiful flowers.”

She continued: “I think that she will still want to make a big deal of it because there's so much focus on their state of their marriage.

“I don't think they'll do anything in public but I would have thought in private they might make just a sort of romantic gesture to each other.

Ms Seward noted: “Harry's very, very much in love with Meghan.

“Whatever else we say about him, he loves her very much and I think he'd want to do anything to make her happy.”