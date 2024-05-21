 

Selena Gomez fuels pregnancy rumours to steal spotlight from Justin, Hailey?

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Selena Gomez sent the internet on fire as she walked down the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous black and white gown.

However, some social media users were focused on her barely visible belly, speculating that the singer-actor might be pregnant with her first baby.

hola_mx shared a video on Instagram of the singer-actor flaunting her two looks for the event, the Saint Laurent gown and the off-the-shoulder red silk dress.

In the comment section of the post, social media users speculated that the Only Murders in the Building star, who is dating music producer Benny Blanco, is expecting a baby.

One wrote, “She looks like she is pregnant,” while another added, “I don't know hmmmm... but I see a belly.”

A Spanish media publication, Marca, also noted that Gomez was seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump during the event.

It is pertinent to note here that neither Gomez nor Blanco have addressed the rumours circulating on the internet.

This comes after Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber announced their first pregnancy together earlier this month.

Just few days after Blanco also expressed his desire to have kids during an appearance on the Howard Stern’s Show.

“I wanna have kids, that’s my next goal,” Blanco said. “I have a lot of godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

