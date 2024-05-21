Meghan Markle taking everything from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle grabbing everything from Prince Harry

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of leaving Prince Harry in the ‘shadows’ by “stealing the limelight.”

Royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe issued these sentiments regarding the couple’s tilting dynamics.

In the eyes of the expert, Prince Harry’s bid to play “second fiddle” to his wife stems from the fact that “Meghan is a very strong character” and “very driven”.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with OK magazine.



During that time he also branded her “extremely ambitious” and said, “those are the kind of characteristics that mean she will almost always inevitably outshine Harry and grab the attention from him.”

“Harry is entirely in her shadow. But he's never really been at ease with the attention, he's never really enjoyed it. Whether it's deliberate or not, Meghan is definitely a magnet for attention.”

“Although we saw a huge amount of money spent on her combined outfits for Nigeria so maybe it's not a complete accident that she steals the limelight. Their Nigeria trip was 'The Meghan Show' and Harry was the side.”