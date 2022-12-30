Hrithik Roshan talks about failure of Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan admits he needs to ‘learn’ from Vikram Vedha’s failure

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha and it failed to grab the attention of audience. The failure was evident because of low score at box office. The film also had Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. While the film was not a huge success, it still managed to get an ample amount of appreciation for Hrithik Roshan.

However, Hrithik has decided to see it in a different light and accept the fact that film did fail. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said, “Vikram Vedha released, and it didn’t fare well at the box office at all. And the feedback that I got was… Of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do."

He further added, "Maybe I am taking myself too seriously. I think I should.. Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way. If I choose to do those kind of films, I have to treat them different, as in myself — economically, budget-wise, cost-wise. These are the things that you learn. I will think twice before taking a film that does not cater to fans of the star, but when I read something.”