 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse bundled up warm for a cosy stroll in New York City.

On December 30, Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse were spotted having a casual stroll and bundled up against the cold temperatures.

According to People, Pattinson and his singer/model girlfriend wore puffer jackets over long pants and boots, as well as baseball caps.

Waterhouse had her hair loose, and wore a pair of shades, while Pattinson wore a white mask.

The couple, that sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London, looked engrossed in a conversation while walking ahead near Big Apple.

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York


More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'

Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'
Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest

Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos
Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve

Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve
Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed
Idris Elba talks about going into directing

Idris Elba talks about going into directing
Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career

Idris Elba talks about his plans for his music career
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoy a fun getaway with their families in Mexico

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoy a fun getaway with their families in Mexico
Lily-Rose Depp looks appealing in denim on a relaxing day out with friends

Lily-Rose Depp looks appealing in denim on a relaxing day out with friends
Machine Gun Kelly share rare glimpses with mother and daughter of Christmas celebration

Machine Gun Kelly share rare glimpses with mother and daughter of Christmas celebration
Vanessa Hudgens is 'Merry' in a festive selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker: Celebrity friends react

Vanessa Hudgens is 'Merry' in a festive selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker: Celebrity friends react