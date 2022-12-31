Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse bundled up warm for a cosy stroll in New York City.

According to People, Pattinson and his singer/model girlfriend wore puffer jackets over long pants and boots, as well as baseball caps.

Waterhouse had her hair loose, and wore a pair of shades, while Pattinson wore a white mask.

The couple, that sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London, looked engrossed in a conversation while walking ahead near Big Apple.



