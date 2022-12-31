 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare
Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare.

The reality TV star, 42, told her new pal Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, during a GOOP podcast that she feels like she became an expert before launching SKKN by Kim.

'I thought that I have learned so much in my journey and I have had the best facialists, the best aesthetician, tried every laser,' said the ex-wife of Kanye West.

'I've tried everything … and I wanted to bottle that up and take everything that I've learned and work with my favorite aesthetician... and develop products that are the next level.'

She added she has toned down her make-up in recent years after focusing on skincare during lockdown.

The reality TV star - who has created her own skincare line SKKN By Kim - has revealed the way she uses cosmetics has changed since being forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic - and she now feels more confident about wearing less on her face.

Speaking to Paltrow on her Good podcast, Kim explained she decided to focus on improving her skin rather than covering up imperfections.

She said: 'I don't wear as much make-up as I did now that I've got my skin [improved].

More From Entertainment:

Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death

Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’
Kate Hudson says 'Oh no, Canceled' 8 years after Dan Cook called her his worst on-screen kiss

Kate Hudson says 'Oh no, Canceled' 8 years after Dan Cook called her his worst on-screen kiss
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York
Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'

Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'
George RR Martin reveals changes at HBO Max going to ‘impact’ the upcoming series

George RR Martin reveals changes at HBO Max going to ‘impact’ the upcoming series
Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest

Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos
Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve

Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve
Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed
Idris Elba talks about going into directing

Idris Elba talks about going into directing