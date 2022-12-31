 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III recently received a warning from an astrologer who foresees ‘crazy energy’ in the new monarch’s forecast in 2023.

During his conversation with Express, astrologer Gahl Eden Sasson made predictions about the Royal Family in the new year.

According to the Kabbalist, King Charles III has the "most concerning" forecast which has to do with his coronation date, i.e. May 6.

He said that it is a lunar eclipse, which will have "unpredictability" and a "crazy energy".

He said: "They also chose to do it in Mercury Retrograde, which means there could be a lot of issues with coordination and there could be a lot of glitches.

"I don't know why they're not using common sense because Mercury Retrograde is the worst time to start anything, let alone a coronation.

"Also, King Charles is a Scorpio meaning his sign is going to be opposite to the sun, meaning that there are going to be some kind of challenges physically and emotionally around that time for him,” Gahl added.

