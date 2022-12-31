 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

FileFootage

Elon Musk also jumped on the bandwagon as he addressed the viral online argument between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate.

The climate activist earlier this week slammed Andrew on Twitter over his remarks about cars. Following Greta’s comments, Andrew and his brother were arrested by Romanian authorities.

It was claimed that the officials found out that Andrew was present in the country due to a picture the kickboxer shared in response to Greta’s tweet.

The Twitter owner couldn’t hold back but send his two cents on the viral row as he shared a satirical, titled New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up.

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row

Elon wrote: “The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh.”

Meanwhile, Andrew and his brother have been detained in prison for 30 days while prosecutors have reportedly found six women who claimed to be suspects.

