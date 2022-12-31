 
Ahead of the New Year, many Bollywood celebrities flew off to their holiday locations for the celebration.

B-Town lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the airport to head for their holiday destination. 

The Indian skipper shared a new family photo from Dubai. The couple stood near a pool at their hotel and had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise. 

Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022," with a red heart emoji.


Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared dreamy pictures of the last evening of 2022.

Virst Kohli enjoys last sunrise of 2022 with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika: See post

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up Chakda Xpress. She shared a few pictures to mark the wrapping up of the film through her Instagram. 

