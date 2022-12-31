 
BTS V takes ARMYs behind-the-scenes of photofolio 'Me, Myself, and V'

BTS Kim Taehyung aka V shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from photofolio 'Me, Myself, and V'.

In one of the photoshoots, the 27-year-old singer went for a horse riding and revealed that it had been a while since he rode a horse.

The shared video shows off the real-life struggle of BTS V of trying to look cool while horse riding.

V said that "I learned horseback riding four years ago. I remember enough of it. Was it called the rising trot? I learned up until the canter. I learned for about four months."

BTS star further said that "Was it New Zealand? I rode horses there and it’s the first time since then. My thighs are going to be so sore."

Video:


