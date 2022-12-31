Machine Gun Kelly reacts to fiancée Megan Fox ‘seeking girlfriend’ post

 
Machine Gun Kelly reacted to Megan Fox’s social media post in which the actress revealed that she’s ‘seeking a girlfriend’.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Transformers actress sent fans’ pulse racing with a series of selfies as she posed in a skimpy outfit in her car.

In the caption of the post, the 36-year-old wrote: “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”

Reacting to the post, Megan’s fiancé commented: “I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."

Moreover, many other renowned names signed up for Megan’s request as Anna Akana wrote: “Megan you can't give us hope like this (in all caps)” while Kaitlyn Bristowe commented: “sent”.

Meanwhile, the Bad Things rapper recently offered fans a glimpse into his Christmas celebration with mother and daughter.

On December 28, Machine Gun Kelly shared a series of pictures on his IG account in which he poses with his mother and daughter.

