Saturday Dec 31 2022
Archie, Lilibet ‘won’t get titles’ till Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stop lobbing’

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Archie and Lilibet’s titles are reportedly ‘hanging in the balance’ until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t withdraw their gun artillery.

An inside source close to the Daily Mail brought these claims to light.

They began by telling the addressing the consequences and whether , “Anything to do with his grandchildren will be decided once they [Harry and Meghan] stop lobbing salvos into the palace.”

“No decision or pronouncement can be made on that issue until the King is confident that the decision he makes can withstand any activity on either side in the long term — and they are not in that place right now.”

“Monarchs move with great caution and reflection and there is no obligation to rush. The King will, of course, need to make a decision at some point — but the Sussexes' activity is still so changeable that it's just hard to take any firm decisions at this stage.”

