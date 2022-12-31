This ‘Spider-Man’ actor earned the most in their films

Spider- Man has been by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in three different franchises and has garnered its own fanbase.

However, all three movie series had different levels of success when it came to earning a big cheque for their titular heroes.

Bringing all three of them in the same frame, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time with a domestic total of $814 million and it’s safe to say that the lead actors took home a lot of money for the film. The movie originally earned $804 million during its initial theatrical run and then grossed another $10 million during its re-release in September 2022.

According to Just Jared, one Spider-Man made a lot more than the others when it came to their respective movie franchises.

Tom Holland

Tom made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. It is rumoured that he earned around $250,000 for his work in that film.

Following that, he earned a base salary of $500,000 for his work in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also earned bonuses thanks to the box office success, bringing his salary to $1.5 million.

He then earned $4 million for his work in Far From Home, though the number is not confirmed. Tom’s salary for 2021′s No Way Home is unclear.

According to The Richest.com, Holland made $18 million.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew was announced as the masked hero in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise back in 2010, it was reported that he would be earning $500,000 for the first film. He would then earn only $1 million for a sequel and $2 million for a third movie. The sequel did happen, but a third movie didn’t. It’s very possible that he earned a sizable bonus for the sequel on top of his base salary.

According to The Richest.com, Garfield made $16 million.

Tobey Maguire

It was rumoured that Tobey earned $4 million for his work in the first Spider-Man movie. He received a huge pay increase for the sequel and earned a salary of $17.5 million. It also has been reported that he earned 5 percent of the back-end gross. Tobey reportedly earned $15 million for his base salary for the third movie, but he got a bigger percentage for the back-end gross and earned 7.5 percent.

According to The Richest.com, Garfield made $75 million.