Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently elaborated on the most important lesson of being a celebrity.



On Saturday morning, the Red Notice star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself standing outside the parking lot of a superstore.

In the clip, The Rock could be seen laughing to see the excitement of the young children running towards him on the lot to take a picture with him.

One of the girls asked him, “Are you The Rock?” To this, the Jumanji actor responded, “Yes, I am.”

Young children were ecstatic to see their favourite star on the lot and The Rock was also enjoying the whole exhilaration.

In the caption, the actor pointed out that it’s important to “be kind” with people who adore you as a celebrity.

The Rock wrote, “These kids were so patient waiting for me and as you can see, they were so cool, sweet and happy.”

Speaking about the best part of this moment, the Fast & Furious star said, “I always ask my daughters two questions when they see me interact with fans.”

“What’s the best part about being famous?” and “What’s the most important thing about famous?” he stated.

The Game Plan actor mentioned, “They both answer simultaneously, ‘making people happy’ and ‘being kind’.”

The actor revealed that he wanted his “daughters to always keep fame in a humbling perspective”.

However, in the end, he quipped, “With their wicked sense of humour, I know years from now they’re going to blurt out, “Best part of being famous is all the FREE SHIT!”

One fan commented, “The people’s champ.”



Another stated, “What a nice person you are inside and teaching your kids those values is something worth seeing a few years down the line.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Rock was last seen in new movie Black Adam, which released in October.