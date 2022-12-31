 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch
Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently elaborated on the most important lesson of being a celebrity.

On Saturday morning, the Red Notice star took to Instagram and posted a video of himself standing outside the parking lot of a superstore.

In the clip, The Rock could be seen laughing to see the excitement of the young children running towards him on the lot to take a picture with him.

One of the girls asked him, “Are you The Rock?” To this, the Jumanji actor responded, “Yes, I am.”

Young children were ecstatic to see their favourite star on the lot and The Rock was also enjoying the whole exhilaration.

In the caption, the actor pointed out that it’s important to “be kind” with people who adore you as a celebrity.

The Rock wrote, “These kids were so patient waiting for me and as you can see, they were so cool, sweet and happy.”

Speaking about the best part of this moment, the Fast & Furious star said, “I always ask my daughters two questions when they see me interact with fans.”

“What’s the best part about being famous?” and “What’s the most important thing about famous?” he stated.

The Game Plan actor mentioned, “They both answer simultaneously, ‘making people happy’ and ‘being kind’.”

The actor revealed that he wanted his “daughters to always keep fame in a humbling perspective”.

However, in the end, he quipped, “With their wicked sense of humour, I know years from now they’re going to blurt out, “Best part of being famous is all the FREE SHIT!”

One fan commented, “The people’s champ.”

Another stated, “What a nice person you are inside and teaching your kids those values is something worth seeing a few years down the line.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Rock was last seen in new movie Black Adam, which released in October.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'
Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention
Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report