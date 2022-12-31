 
sports
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB to discontinue PJL

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Najam Sethi heading the proceedings of the second meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee on December 31, 2022. — PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Wednesday decided to discontinue the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) — an initiative launched during ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's tenure.

The decision was taken at the second meeting of the PCB's Management Committee at the National High-Performance Centre chaired by the committee's chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore, a statement from the PCB said.

However, the committee agreed to revive the junior series on a home-and-away basis in order to ensure that high-performing teenagers are given opportunities to grow and the country continues to produce talented cricketers across all age gaps.

The committee has also decided to hold discussions with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to encourage them to include an under-19 player under their Emerging Categories in the playing line-ups.

It must be noted that the inaugural season of PJL was held earlier this year, with Bahawalpur Royals beating Gwadar Sharks in the final to clinch the title.

The management committee, led by Sethi, also took important decisions regarding departmental cricket in the country.

“The PCB Management Committee held an extensive discussion on the restoration of the Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations in line with the PCB Constitution 2014,” the PCB said in a press release.

Following detailed discussions, it was decided that regional and district cricket associations and departments/service organisations stand restored and a strategic plan will now be prepared to include them formally in the domestic cricket structure, including participation in the PCB Board of Governors in due course.

Moreover, the meeting's participants also approved the constitution of 12 PCB committees and agreed that their compositions would be announced in due course.

The following committees will be constituted: 

  • Domestic Restructuring Committee;
  • Domestic Restoration Committee for Region;
  • Department Cricket Restoration Committee;
  • NHPC Remodeling Committee;
  • Restructuring of Women’s Cricket Committee;
  • Cricket Infrastructure Committee;
  • Audit Committee;
  • Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee;
  • Human Resource Committee; 
  • Legal Affairs Committee; 
  • National Selection Committees; and 
  • Benevolent Fund Committee.

The PCB Management Committee also confirmed that it will honour and fulfil all domestic player contracts, which are valid until August 2023.

