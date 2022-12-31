COAS calls for national consensus to defeat terrorism as Pakistan at 'critical juncture'

COAS General Asim Munir speaks during an address at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on December 31, 2022. — ISPR

Gen Munir says situation requires development of consensus.

He says country passing through one of its most "critical junctures".

Army chief's comments come as country sees rise in terror attacks.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Saturday the ongoing situation demanded national consensus among stakeholders to defeat terrorism and overcome economic challenges.

The army chief's comments — at the Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi — come as Pakistan sees a rise in terrorism.

"Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism," the army chief told the participants of the event.



In its annual report released today, the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), said Pakistan saw as many as 376 terror attacks in the last year, resulting in increased casualties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces.

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and KP.



In response, Pakistan Army's top brass Wednesday resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

The National Security Committee (NSC) had also, a day earlier, decided to turn up the heat on the militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures to neutralise the threats present in the country in any form.

"Terrorists are Pakistan’s enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism," the NSC participants were quoted as saying according to a statement from the PM's Office.

The ceremony

During the ceremony, he congratulated the commissioning term for successfully completing training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

While congratulation the term, the army chief also brought attention to the fact that the maritime domain is continuously shifting, the military's media wing said.



This change in the domain of the marines, he said, was mainly a result of technological advancement.

COAS stressed the importance of staying up-to-date on technology and added: "Herein, only those navies will prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.”



At the parade, Gen Munir lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Naval Academy to impart quality education. He commended them for providing quality not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries.

At the end of his address, the army chief shared some words of advice for the young officers present at the parade. He reminded them that as future leaders of the country, they must work to ensure that they lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

Later, Gen Munir gave away several awards to the prize winners, including the prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal, which was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom PN for his Overall Best Performance, and the coveted Sword of Honour, which is awarded to Midshipman Naufil Malik for his overall best performance.

The COAS also visited the Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s Monument and addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers, and other CAFs.

While speaking to them, General Munir highlighted the need to focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.