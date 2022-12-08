 
COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

President Arif Alvi conferring Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. — Screengrab/PTV
  • COAS, CJCSC conferred with awards in special investiture ceremony.
  • PM Shehbaz, chairman Senate, NA speaker attended ceremony.
  • COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza were promoted last month.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The new COAS and CJCSC were conferred with the awards in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, federal ministers and others attended the ceremony.

Last month, Gen Munir assumed command as the new COAS after Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hung up his boots, while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza.

The generals took charge of their new posts after Prime Minister Shehbaz promoted them as generals and named them for the new offices.

Who is Gen Asim Munir?

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

Before taking charge, he was posted as the quartermaster general at the General Head Quarters (GHQ).

In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and later transferred as corps commander Gujranwala.

The general also has M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University.

Gen Munir became the first army chief who headed both — MI and ISI. He is also the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

Who is Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza? 

Gen Mirza hails from the Sindh Regiment and has had an impressive career in the army, particularly in senior leadership positions during the past seven years.

Gen Mirza came to prominence as the director of general military operations during the last two years of Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif’s tenure. In that role, he was part of Gen (retd) Sharif’s core team at the General Headquarters, which led the military operation against the TTP and other militants in North Waziristan.

Moreover, Gen Mirza was closely involved in the Quadrilateral Coordination Group that brokered intra-Afghan talks involving Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and the United States. He was also a member of the Sartaj Aziz-led committee on reforms for Gilgit-Baltistan.

