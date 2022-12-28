Army's top brass resolves to crush terrorists 'without any distinction'

General Asim Munir chairs his first CCC as COAS.

High-level huddle reviews army's matters.

Top brass vows to fulfil nation's aspirations.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army's top brass Wednesday resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

The resolve was reiterated at the 254th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) in Rawalpindi, the first chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who took up the charge as the military's head last month.

At the conference, which took place from December 27-28, a comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," the military's media wing added.

The development comes after several terror attacks took place across Pakistan, with most of them in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, worrying the nation of a rise in terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recently reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all resources available in Pakistan.

"We are working hard to prevent them. We will employ all resources to uproot terrorism to bring peace in Pakistan," the premier added.

Recently, the Islamabad Police came up with a “special security plan" after a suicide attack left a cop martyred and injured several others.

Security checkpoints have increased across the capital and "high alert" has been imposed while citizens have been advised to ensure cooperation with law enforcers.

In light of the high alert, several embassies — including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Australia — warned their citizens not to travel unnecessarily in the federal capital.

On Sunday, as many as nine intermittent blasts hit Balochistan — in Quetta, Khuzdar, and other areas — leaving five soldiers, including a captain, martyred and injuring 15 others on Sunday.

Earlier this month, militants sieged a Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in KP's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.