 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Foo Fighters bid farewell to 2022 & Taylor Hawkins: ‘We’ll be a different band’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Foo Fighters bid farewell to 2022 & Taylor Hawkins: ‘We’ll be a different band’
Foo Fighters bid farewell to 2022 & Taylor Hawkins: ‘We’ll be a different band’

The Foo Fighters have just taken to social media and tugged at some heartstrings with their brand new tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

The group’s message has been shared to Twitter and highlights the ‘changes’ that are incoming.

The post started by bidding farewell to 2022 and read, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

So “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner looks back at 2022 as she wishes fans on New Year’s Eve

Kris Jenner looks back at 2022 as she wishes fans on New Year’s Eve

BTS V, Jungkook featured in 2022's '100 Most Handsome Faces'

BTS V, Jungkook featured in 2022's '100 Most Handsome Faces'

Sara Bareilles reveals she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles reveals she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Tippett
BTS J-Hope dazzles audience at Time Square's 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

BTS J-Hope dazzles audience at Time Square's 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

Kendall, Kylie Jenner join Hailey Bieber on glam New Year's Eve celebrations

Kendall, Kylie Jenner join Hailey Bieber on glam New Year's Eve celebrations

YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK leaving

YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK leaving

Queen Margrethe saddened by rift over royal titles

Queen Margrethe saddened by rift over royal titles
Lea Michele shares her ‘favourite’ day from 2022 with son Ever

Lea Michele shares her ‘favourite’ day from 2022 with son Ever
Netflix: Here's the complete list of January first week releases 2023

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January first week releases 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually break-up’, predicts psychic

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually break-up’, predicts psychic
Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner tie the knot in an intimate ceremony
Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas enjoy New Year Eve on lavish St. Barts getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas enjoy New Year Eve on lavish St. Barts getaway