Sunday Jan 01 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making King Charles ‘drown’

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to ‘drown’ King Charles under massive amounts of pressure.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti issued these warnings.

His admissions were made to Express UK, and warn “2023 will be a year of firsts for King Charles.”

“So everything he does will be looked at as an indication of how he wants things to be in future.”

“That might put a lot of pressure on him, but I think he also will want to make clear how he wants to do things in future, and that means he and his team will think very carefully about the decisions they make and what messages those decisions send out.”

The expert also noted the question of ‘reshuffling’ that’s incoming and claimed, “He will need to decide if the institution needs to be further streamlined or not.”

“And because everyone is now serving in a world without his mother, they will all be doing things a bit differently.”

“Queen Margrethe downsized the Danish royal family and in 2019 King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden removed royal status from five of his grandchildren.”

“Might King Charles look to do something similar to both lightest he pressure on members of his family, and also to help keep support for the monarchy more broadly?”

“Prince Harry has spoken most vocally about the pressures he felt growing up royal, so perhaps he has made the strongest case for this, albeit unintentionally.”

“Succession is a time for progression, and so it goes without saying that because we have a new King, things will be done differently in some ways.”

“But monarchy also stands for continuity, so much will also seem familiar and that will be an important balancing act.”

