Elahi asked us to talk to PML-N but later went to Imran, claims Shujaat's son

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Shafay Hussain (L) and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. — Facebook/Twitter

CM Elahi left for Bani Gala when Shujaar convince everyone: Shafay.

PML-Q leader says thinks Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved yet.

Says family members tried not to let him contest election.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat's son, Shafay Hussain, has claimed claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi first asked his father to contact Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but later sided with Imran Khan.

Speaking to Geo News, Shafay said that CM Elahi left for Bani Gala when his father convinced everyone to contact the PML-N. He added that Shujaat reminded his uncle to keep the promises in mind when he was leaving for the former premier's residence.

"If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not formed, Imran Khan wouldn't have made an offer to Parvez Elahi," he said.

"A few weeks ago it seemed like Elahi was coming back but he went to Imran Khan," the PML-Q leader said.



Speaking about the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, Shafay said he thinks that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved yet.

He also talked about the politics in his family, Shafay said: "Two people of [our] family think that they have to do politics alone. We don't have any issues in staying together but others don't want it."

Speaking about Kamil Ali Agha who was recently expelled from PML-Q, Shafay termed the senator a "hypocrite".



"He [Agha] kept taking favours from Shujaat and later started opposing him," Shafay said, adding that the words Agha said were either influenced or permitted by someone.

Moving on to the political crisis in Punjab, Shafay said that the province has had a corruption issue for several years.

"Money is being charged for transfers, postings and jobs. Corruption is done freely but there is no one to question it now," he concluded.

Shujaat in contact with PM Shehbaz

Last month, Shujaat said he is in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari but not with the PDM.

The PML-Q stalwart said that meetings remained positive. The meetings took place at a time of political crisis in Punjab and Khan's threat of dissolving the provincial assemblies.

Ties between Chaudhry brothers

Moreover, earlier in December, reports were circulated that the ties between the Chaudhry brothers and Sharifs were warming up.

There were reports that contacts between CM Elahi and Shujaat are restoring at a certain level which might pave the way for some new political alliances with the political opponents.

It was also revealed by PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi that both CM Elahi and Shujaat are back in touch.