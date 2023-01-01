 
Sara Bareilles reveals she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles welcomed the new year with exciting news.

The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning on New Year’s Day that beau Joe Tippett, 40, proposed to her.

“Yes to marrying this man,” began the Love Song hitmaker.

“It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of the two adoringly looking at each other.

According to People Magazine, the Grammy winner and Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015.

Bareilles had written the score for the film.

Two years later, the pair made their first public appearances at the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

In an old interview with People, Bareilles opened up about her relationship with beau highlighting how he helped her recover when she got Covid in July 2020. "He did a good job taking care of me," she said. "He was a good friend and companion through all of that."

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her experience of writing music while in a stable relationship. “I had a fear that if I was happy and content in a relationship that I would stop writing music,” she explained. “But now I am seeking and wandering in partnership.”

