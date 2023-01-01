 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ branded ‘crass’ for avoiding Britain’s struggles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

File Footage

Britain’s living crisis has reportedly caused King Charles’ coronation plans to be branded ‘crass’.

Anti-monarchist, Graham Smith issued this allegation after learning of the coronation price tag.

He believes the £100million cost is something Britain cannot afford given the living crisis and warned, “Working people are struggling to pay rent and mortgages and feed their kids.”

According to a report by Express UK, Mr Smith was quoted saying, “It is utterly crass for Charles to demand a coronation that will be every bit as extravagant as the last one.”

“The coronation isn’t necessary, he is already King. This is all about promoting the monarchy and satisfying his ego.”

This comes shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised the world the very “best of Britain”.

More From Entertainment:

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son
Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'
Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage

Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage
Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter

Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter
Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN

Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN
Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery

Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery
Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?

Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?
Betty White taught us many things, says her best friend Patty Sullivan on her first death anniversary

Betty White taught us many things, says her best friend Patty Sullivan on her first death anniversary