Sunday Jan 01 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who remained in news about their plan to expand family, could have new addition to their brood in 2023 as a fortune teller has predicted that more royal births will be announced this year.

Jemima Packington, who predicts the future using asparagus, has revealed her top forecasts about members of the royal family for 2023, predicting about the possibility of more births in the palace.

The 65-year-old asparamancer, who successfully predicted major events such as Brexit, as well as Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, has also said that there will be a health scare for Princess Anne.

The fortune teller, who also predicted the Queen’s death, claims to have divine knowledge of the future by tossing spears into the air and interpreting how they land.

Previously, several media houses reported the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are proud parents of their three sweet children, seemed to be very relaxed about the possibility of another baby, some even claimed Kate Middleton was already pregnant with baby number four.

